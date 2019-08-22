Image copyright Google Image caption The brawl happened on High Street in Goldenhill on Wednesday evening

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a street brawl on the evening before a funeral.

One man suffered a serious head injury in the fight involving 20 to 30 men on High Street, Goldenhill, Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday.

The men met ahead of a funeral due to take place in the city on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.

A 19-year-old from Stoke and a 21-year-old from Liverpool were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 17-year-old from Salford has also been detained on suspicion of affray.

Police said the injured man was being treated in hospital.

Ch Insp Mark Barlow said: "We have high-visibility patrols in the area and want to reassure members of the public we have made three arrests and a full investigation is now underway."

