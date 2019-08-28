Stoke & Staffordshire

Former Tamworth dance teacher faces sex offence charges

  • 28 August 2019
Image caption Neil Harris, of Manta Road, Dosthill, Tamworth appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier

A former dance teacher has been charged with committing a string of sex offences against children.

Neil Harris, 74, of Manta Road, Dosthill, Tamworth, Staffordshire, faces 36 counts of indecent assault.

All the offences, against 10 girls and a boy, are alleged to have been carried out in Birmingham.

The former ballet teacher was remanded in custody following a hearing at the city's magistrates court and will next appear at Birmingham Crown Court.

A plea hearing will be heard on 25 September.

