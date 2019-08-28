Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Van De Sande was riding towards Cold Meece when his bike left the road, police said

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Staffordshire was a serving police officer, a force has confirmed.

Luke Van De Sande, from north Staffordshire, was riding his orange KTM motorcycle towards Cold Meece, near Stone, when his bike left the road at about 11:10 BST on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Staffordshire Police said that no other vehicle was involved and the officer was off-duty at the time.

In a statement the force said: "Specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time, who have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with his tragic death."

