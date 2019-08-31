Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Anas Chergat, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene in Josiah Wedgwood Street, Etruria

Two men arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Stoke-on-Trent have been released by police.

Anas Chergat, 26, died after being found with stab wounds to his leg in Josiah Wedgwood Street, Etruria, at 02:40 BST on 23 August.

A 44-year-old man and 29-year-old man, both from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on Tuesday.

Staffordshire Police said the men were released under investigation and inquiries were ongoing.

Det Insp Alan Lyford said: "This remains a thorough investigation and we are continuing to ask anyone with information to come forward."

Image caption Detectives have released a picture of a woman who they believe may have been in the area at the time

Detectives also released an image of a woman they believe may have been in the Josiah Wedgwood Street and Clough Street area on the evening of 22 August.

The woman, who is believed to have been wearing running leggings at the time, is not being treated as a suspect but police said she could help provide further information.

