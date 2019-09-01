Image caption Elle Powell said relaunching the rules was continuing her husband Russ's legacy

The widow of a football coach who inspired teams with his plea to keep sport fun is bringing back the rules he devised for the new season.

Russ Powell, from Staffordshire, had cancer and wanted to use his final months to promote enjoyment and fair play with Russ's Rules.

He died in October last year, aged 38.

His wife, Elle Powell, organised a football tournament at the Sun Academy school in Bradwell to relaunch the rules in his memory.

Before his death, Mr Powell, from Sandyford, who coached Kidsgrove Athletic Ravens, was not happy with the behaviour of some parents on the sidelines.

He initially wrote a blog post, calling on people to address their behaviour at youth football.

This was adapted into Russ's Rules - 10 fair play guidelines to get children and parents to enjoy sports with no pressure.

He later estimated his rules had been adopted by over 2,000 clubs around the world.

Image caption Six teams took part in the tournament, before a family fun day

Mrs Powell, who had two children with Mr Powell, said she was very proud of what he had achieved.

"It went a lot further than I think he could have anticipated," she said

"The football season starts again next week so it is just about getting back that feeling that was there last year when the rules were first launched.

"Just to remind people these are children and ultimately they want to enjoy football.

"For us as a family it is to continue that legacy."

