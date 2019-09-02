Image copyright Katie Nolan Image caption Katie Nolan said she could not thank Clarks staff enough for the care they showed nine-year-old Jayden

A family has thanked Clarks shoes for the care staff showed their autistic son while out shopping.

Katie Nolan said son Jayden, nine, struggles with shopping, as sounds and people cause a sensory overload.

She said staff at the shop in Stafford noticed her sunflower lanyard, signalling his hidden disability, and took them to a private room where Jayden's feet could be measured.

Clarks said it was pleased to hear about Katie and Jayden's experience.

Mrs Nolan, 31, said the help Clarks staff showed made their experience "much easier".

Along with husband Liam, 30, they had taken Jayden and their other two children Tommy, six, and Lucia, three, to buy back-to-school supplies.

It was her first time wearing the lanyard, which was launched in airports to let others know that the wearer may have a hidden disability.

"Jayden had already started getting over-sensitised, he was making a lot of noise," Mrs Nolan said.

"They asked if we would like to go upstairs to the staff room where it was nice and quiet."

Image copyright Liam Nolan Image caption Lucia, Jayden and Tommy Nolan were all on the shopping trip

There, Mrs Nolan said, the staff gave Jayden a sensory story which explained what was going to happen, something he is familiar with from school.

She said the assistant was then able to measure his feet, put new shoes on and get him to walk around.

"He was still very anxious and very noisy...he doesn't like strange places," she said.

"But normally, when we go back-to-school shopping, Jayden is screaming and crying and we all end up leaving upset and teary, they made it so easy. "

"Clarks recognises and celebrates individuality and we are proud to see our company values being so well expressed by store colleagues," a spokesman said.

