Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption Police were called to the property at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday

The bodies of a man and woman have been found inside a house, police have said.

Officers were called to the property on Henhurst Hill in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

The bodies of a 32-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were found inside.

Staffordshire Police said a two-year-old child found "unharmed" inside the property is being cared for by relatives.

The deaths are being treated unexplained, officers said.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and post-mortem examinations are to take place in due course.

A police cordon is in place while forensic officers and detectives carry out inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

In a statement, a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics and its hazardous area response team were called to the scene.

"Sadly, ambulance crews confirmed a man and a woman dead at the scene.

"A second man and a young child were discharged after assessment," the spokesman added.

It is not known whether the second man was in the property.

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption Anyone with information is asked to contact the force

