M6 motorway in Staffordshire shut after lorry crash
- 11 September 2019
The M6 motorway has been closed in Staffordshire after a lorry crashed and caught fire.
The HGV struck the central reservation between junctions 12 and 13, near Cannock, just after midnight, Highways England said.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the lorry driver was not badly injured.
The motorway is expected to remain fully shut for several hours while repairs take place. Long delays have been reported on surrounding roads.