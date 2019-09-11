Image copyright Local Democracy Reporting Service Image caption John Bond moved his stall without permission and put his dog next to a food vendor, the council says

A veteran trader has been banned from a town centre market after breaking council rules, he says "by accident".

John Bond had worked on markets in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, since 1967.

He was banned after he moved his stall without permission, putting his German Shepherd Nala next to a food vendor.

But Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council said Mr Bond had "escalated" the situation by displaying "rude and disrespectful behaviour".

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Bond, 72, sold household goods outside Coral, on High Street.

He said: "I've been barred off the market after 52 years and they've barred my German Shepherd as well.

"I broke a couple of by-laws totally by accident.

"It's very sad after such a long time."

Fellow trader Darren Taylor, who sells cut flowers, described the ban as "crazy", adding: "When we have problems with anti-social behaviour they [the council] do nothing about it."

But Councillor Stephen Sweeney said Newcastle market had clear rules and regulations.

"Mr Bond, who traded on a casual basis one day a week, breached the regulations by deciding to trade on a stall with his dog - situated near to food - that wasn't allocated to him and ignoring requests by the market supervisor," he said.

"He escalated this unacceptable behaviour on a separate occasion by trading illegally on the market. Rude and disrespectful behaviour was displayed in both cases.

"This is in addition to a suspension, and several warnings, as well as abusive behaviour during the past six years."

He added the council was working with Staffordshire Police to combat anti-social behaviour in the town centre and said Mr Bond could appeal.

