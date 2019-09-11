Image copyright Emily Byrne Image caption The puppies were stolen on Tuesday morning, their owner has said.

Six dachshund puppies have been stolen from their home in Staffordshire.

The six-week-old female puppies had only just been weaned and were in a locked stable when they were taken from Caroline Johnson's farm on Eccleshall Road in Stone on Tuesday morning.

"I just hope that whoever has them is feeding them and that they are warm," Ms Johnson said.

Staffordshire Police said its officers are investigating and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A £1,000 reward is being offered for their safe return.

The puppies were in a locked stable not immediately visible to the road

Ms Johnson, 50, made a plea for the puppies' return on BBC Radio Stoke on Wednesday.

She said: "We're completely devastated. Please just let me have the puppies home.

"I just hope that whoever has them is feeding them and that they are warm and that they're with each other because they huddle together."

Ms Johnson said the puppies parents, Winnie and Winston, have been acting "oddly" since the pups disappeared.

"They know something is wrong, It's heartbreaking to see," she said.

Ms Johnson even urged thieves to find the puppies good homes if they cannot return them to her.

Image copyright Emily Byrne Image caption The puppies liked to play outside, their owner said

"If they could just come home today, that would be fantastic.

"And if not, please find them really good homes because they're family pets, they're just puppies."

Image copyright Emily Byrne Image caption The puppies' owner asked the thieves to make sure the dogs are kept warm

