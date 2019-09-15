Image copyright Google Image caption Staffordshire Police said it was called to a report of a burglary in progress on Walsall Road

Four men were injured, two of them seriously, when a car struck a wall following a suspected burglary.

Staffordshire Police were called to a property on Walsall Road, Great Wyrley, at about 01:10 BST.

Officers arrived and the suspects made off in a white VW Golf, which then hit a wall near to the Orbital island, the force said.

A 22-year-old man from Dudley has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

The four injured men were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Staffordshire Police said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.