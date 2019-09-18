Image caption Kai had more than 20 pieces of metal put into his body during surgery after the attack

An attack on a boy which left him needing six hours of surgery has changed the teenager's life, his father says.

Kai Davis, 15, who has autism, was attacked while out with friends from his special educational needs school in Cannock on 8 September.

His father Marc Davis said he now wanted justice for his son, who was left with a broken leg and collarbone.

Police said they had spoken to another teenager as part of their inquiries.

Kai had more than 20 pieces of metal put into his body during surgery, including a plate in his collarbone, and spent more than five days in hospital, according to Mr Davies.

Image caption Marc Davis said Kai had been badly affected by the attack

"His foot was hanging off his leg, basically. He has had the two bones in his lower leg snapped, his collarbone snapped," Mr Davis said.

"At the time we were told it was play-fighting, thought nothing more of it and rushed over to A&E."

Later, a "brave little boy" contacted Kai's mother and told her that her son had been attacked, Mr Davis added.

"This has changed my son's life of an instant," he said.

"To see him now in so much pain he can't go to his bedroom, I don't know if he will ever go back to the Kai we knew."

Staffordshire Police confirmed its officers were called to reports of an "altercation" on a playing field near St John's Close in Cannock and has asked anyone with information to come forward.

