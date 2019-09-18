Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mavis Eccleston denied the murder and manslaughter of her 81-year-old husband

An 80-year-old woman has been found not guilty of murdering her terminally ill husband in a "mercy killing".

Mavis Eccleston was accused of giving her husband Dennis, 81, a potentially lethal dose of prescription medicine without his knowledge.

She told Stafford Crown Court they both intended to take their own lives. Jurors heard she also took an overdose but survived.

Mrs Eccleston was also cleared of manslaughter after a two-week trial.

The court heard the couple had written a note saying that they had decided to take their own lives, to explain their actions to their children.

But they were found by family members at their bungalow in Huntington, near Cannock in Staffordshire, on 19 February last year.

They were rushed to hospital where Mrs Eccleston was given an antidote for the drugs she had taken.

Jurors were told after his bowel cancer was diagnosed as terminal, Mr Eccleston had made a decision to receive no further treatment except for medication for pain management and did not wish to be resuscitated by medical staff.

Mrs Eccleston told jurors her husband had kissed her hand after she agreed to "go with his wishes" to die.

She told the court he "knew full well" what medication they were taking and administered his overdose himself after she had fetched it from a cupboard at his request.

"It was an understanding between us. He had to tell me what I had got to do," she said.

After they had both taken medication, Mrs Eccleston kissed her husband on the head, pulled a cover over him and he said "good night darling" as she went to lie down on a sofa.

"The next thing I knew I was in hospital," she told the court.

Mrs Eccleston told jurors her husband had previously talked about travelling to Switzerland to end his life on his own terms.

Speaking outside court, Joy Munns, 54, one of the couple's three children, called for a change in the law on assisted dying "so that dying people aren't forced to suffer, make plans in secret or ask loved ones to risk prosecution by helping them".

"If there had been an assisted dying law here in the UK our dad would have been able to have the choice to end his suffering, with medical support, and with his loved ones around him," she said.

She said they were "grateful and relieved" that the jury recognised "our mom's love for our dad".

"But since dad's death our family has been through a terrible ordeal, waiting over 18 months for this court case, worrying that having already lost our dad to cancer, we might now see our mom imprisoned.

"We do not believe this needed to happen."

