Image copyright Keeley Bunker Image caption A woman found dead in Tamworth is believed to be Keeley Bunker, police said

Detectives have been given more time to question a teenage murder suspect over the death of a 20-year-old woman.

Police believe a body found in woodland near to the Roman Way area of Tamworth, Staffordshire, on Thursday night is that of Keeley Bunker.

A 19-year-old man, from the local area, is being held on suspicion of murder.

Staffordshire Police were granted a 36-hour extension by magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre, in Newcastle-under-Lyme, on Saturday.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of Ms Bunker's death, which has been described as "unexplained."

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out over the weekend.

A police spokeswoman said: "Although the woman has not been formally identified, she is believed to be Keeley Bunker, 20, of Tamworth, who was reported missing earlier in the evening of September 19.

"We thank the community for their support and would like to request that the privacy of Keeley's family is respected and that people refrain from speculating about the circumstances around her death."

Scores of floral tributes have been left for Ms Bunker.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Floral tributes have been left near to where Ms Bunker's body was found

