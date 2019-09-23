Image caption The doors to Thomas Cook in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, were closed on Monday morning

The BBC's We Are Stoke-on-Trent project is working with residents to tell the stories that matter to them. As news broke of travel agent Thomas Cook's collapse, would-be holidaymakers in the city have been sharing their stories.

For many, a holiday abroad can be the highlight of the year, where looking forward is half the adventure.

But what happens when the trip is left up in the air with little time to find replacement flights?

In Stoke-on-Trent there are a mix of views. Some are doing their best to find perspective, but for others, it is proving tricky to be anything other than disappointed, if not a bit angry.

On Monday, Heather Plant, from Kidsgrove, was at another travel agent to rebook a holiday to the Canary Islands.

Image caption "I'm not sure how we are going to get our money back yet," Heather Plant says

She booked with Thomas Cook in January and was due to fly on Wednesday.

"When I heard [news of the collapse], I was devastated," she said

"I'm not sure how we are going to get our money back yet, it will take a while.

"But we'll get it back eventually."

Image caption The Malams had flights booked to India

Cath and Peter Malam, from Somerford, had booked direct flights through Thomas Cook to India, where they have a house.

"We have rebooked flights with Qatar Airways but they aren't as fast and they are more expensive," Mrs Malam said.

"It's the staff I feel sorry for."

But not everyone is as hopeful of a resolution.

Image caption Heidi Evans has been helping an elderly couple locked out of their hotel room in Spain

Heidi Evans, from Dunstall, had two holidays planned through Thomas Cook and said she was likely to have lost them because she could not afford to rebook.

Ms Evans, co-owner of an independent travel agent in Stoke-on-Trent, said she had been giving regular updates to those who were not yet sure how they were going to get home.

She said: "I spoke to an elderly couple who are in Majorca who were locked out of their hotel room by the hotelier and their medication was inside the room.

"So I have been on to the Civil Aviation Authority to confirm with the hotel that they will be paid so they can get access."

Image caption Louise Hancock and Susan Winship have been trying to find new flights to Florida

Friends Louise Hancock and Susan Winship, from Biddulph, spent 18 months planning a holiday to Florida, and were due to fly on Saturday.

Ms Hancock said they had spent the morning in "panic" to solve the problem.

"We knew all weekend that [Thomas Cook] could go bump and we have just been waiting for them to tell us so we could rebook our flights," she said.

"Hearing this morning, it has just been worry and panic to try and sort the flights."

But she said they had seen a steep increase in prices since the collapse.

"We were looking on Saturday and there were flights to Tampa for £500, but we couldn't book them because we didn't know what was happening. Today those same flights are £1,100.

"For nine people, that is like £10,000 or £11,000 just for the flights.

"I think it is shameful organisations are profiting from people's emergency situations and it is not very nice, really."

Get in touch

What are you proud of about the city and what are the stories you think we should tell more people about?

Have you got a question about Stoke-on-Trent you would like us to answer? You can use the tool below to submit your suggestions.

If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC News Website to submit your question on this topic.

For more information about We Are Stoke-on-Trent follow #BBCWeAreStokeonTrent on social media. You can also email us wearestokeontrent@bbc.co.uk