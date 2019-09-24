Image copyright Staffordshire County Council Image caption Animals were found "in terrible condition", Staffordshire County Council said

A farmer left livestock to die in a frozen field, a court has heard.

Animals belonging to Stephen Croxall, 50, were found "in terrible condition, starving" in December, Staffordshire County Council said.

One lamb was hypothermic and another dead under a fallen gate.

Croxall, of Whitehall Close, Kingstone, was given a suspended sentence and handed a lifetime ban on keeping animals, after offences happened in Blithbury Road, Hamstall Ridware.

He admitted 14 charges, including causing unnecessary suffering to animals and failing to record the administration of medicines, and was given a 16-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

Animals were found "freezing to death", when animal health officers from the council visited on 31 December last year, the authority said.

A young calf was discovered "very vocal and thin", indicating it had not been fed or watered, and several other animals had to be put down.

Croxall told the court he was tired from his full-time job as a wood cutter and that vets were too expensive, the council said.

Image copyright Staffordshire County Council Image caption Hay was found blackened and not in a good state

Image copyright Staffordshire County Council Image caption Several animals had to be put down

Cabinet member for communities Gill Heath said "sheep, lambs and cattle were kept in a truly shocking state".

She said: "This is one of the saddest cases of animal neglect our team have had to deal with in a long time.

"People who keep any kind of animal have a duty to ensure they are well cared for and kept free from harm, but Mr Croxall fell very short of this."

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.