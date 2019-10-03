Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rosemary Myers was described as 'compassionate and kind' by her family

A family has paid tribute to a "compassionate and kind" woman who died after being hit by a vehicle on the car park of a B&Q store.

Rosemary Myers, 67, from Leek, Staffordshire, was hit outside the shop at Meir Park, Stoke-on-Trent, at 14:45 BST on Tuesday.

She died on arrival at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

In a statement, her family said her death was "an overwhelming loss and we will miss her so much".

They added: "In her work as a teacher and as a trusted educational advisor, Rosemary was fiercely capable, compassionate and kind.

"These qualities were shown in the love she gave as wife, sister, mother, grandmother and dear friend."

Officers were called the car park to reports of a crash between a blue Ford Focus and two pedestrians.

The second pedestrian received minor injuries.

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands serious collision investigation unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

