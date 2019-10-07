Image copyright Cannock Chase Council Image caption Cannock Chase Council, assisted by police, "seized" dogs and took them into its care

About 60 dogs have been recovered from a property in an operation that police said was linked to a suspected puppy farm.

Officers from Staffordshire Police assisted the Dogs Trust charity and a local authority at the address in Cannock on Monday morning.

The animals have been taken into the possession of Cannock Chase District Council.

It said it acted under the execution of a warrant.

The dogs were "seized" as the owners had "declined to surrender them to the care of the council", a spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Dogs Trust said its staff were on hand "throughout the operation to ensure that the dogs were safely retrieved", adding it would support the council to "ensure the long-term welfare of the dogs seized".

The operation got under way at about 07:20 BST, police said.

"Puppies and dogs of various breeds were found," according to the force.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.