Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rob Spray travelled to Bulgaria to watch England's Euro 2020 qualifier

The sister of a football fan who died in Bulgaria ahead of England's Euro 2020 qualifier says the family has been left "absolutely broken".

Rob Spray, 32, was found in Sofia city centre in what authorities said was a "helpless condition" on Monday morning.

Mr Spray, of Hednesford, Staffordshire, was taken to hospital but later died there. The cause of his death has not been established.

His sister Katie Brown said on Facebook the family did not know what happened.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was supporting his family and that it was in touch with Bulgarian authorities.

'Nicest, softest lad'

Friends have so far raised £10,000 to "bring him back" and for his family.

The GoFundMe page describes West Bromwich fan Mr Spray as "the nicest, softest lad".

On Monday, a spokesperson for Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior said police were working to "clarify all the circumstances in the incident".

She said Mr Spray "suddenly began to act aggressively, raging and threatening" after he was taken to hospital at about 10:00 local time (08:00 BST).

Other West Bromwich fans have been supporting the fundraiser for his family.

Mark Whitehouse, a well-known Baggies fan, said he had secured signed England and Albion shirts which would be auctioned to raise money.

Another British man suffered a minor injury in a separate incident in Sofia, the Foreign Office said.

