Image copyright Phil Kemp/Irwin Mitchell Image caption A total of 58 people fell ill after attending Vicki and Phil Kemp's wedding in October 2017

A catering firm that "spoiled" a couple's wedding day with a salmonella-ridden hog roast has been ordered to pay nearly £250,000.

In total, 58 guests fell ill after tucking into the meaty centrepiece at Vicki and Phil Kemp's reception.

The pair were so ill they had to cancel their Dominican Republic honeymoon, Cannock Magistrates' Court heard.

Galloping Gourmet Ltd admitted two food safety offences, was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay £49,936 in costs.

In a statement, the firm apologised "for the distress and discomfort" caused and said it has since made changes in its procedures to "ensure that this never happens again".

Symptoms experienced by guests, three of whom needed hospital treatment, included nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhoea, and fatigue, it said.

'Memories spoilt'

Lichfield District Council, which identified the salmonella outbreak, described the contaminated meat as "dangerously undercooked".

It added the firm had not taken customers' health and safety seriously enough.

IT technician Mr Kemp, 35, of Burntwood, Lichfield, said in a statement: "My illness lasted around 10 days all in all, but the symptoms were so bad that we had no option but to cancel our honeymoon. I was totally devastated.

"No one should have to go through what we have, especially in relation to their wedding day - it is just not acceptable.

"Sadly a lot of the memories about what should have been the happiest day of mine and Vikki's lives are spoilt by what happened."

The company admitted placing unsafe food on the market and failing to ensure safety procedures were adequately implemented.

Jatinder Paul, of law firm Irwin Mitchell, said the case was "particularly devastating for those involved... on what was meant to be a memorable and very special day".

Venue Packington Moor, which hosted the October 2017 event, was not at fault, the council said.

