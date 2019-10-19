A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a property.

Staffordshire Police said the man, who is aged in his 50s, was found in Wigmore Place in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

The force said a 41-year-old man from the Stoke-on-Trent area was arrested on Friday night and remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Jason Everett said: "I want to reassure people we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the local community."

Anyone with information should contact the force.

