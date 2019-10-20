A man is in hospital after falling from a fairground ride he was helping to build.

Staffordshire Police said the 21-year-old fell 30ft (9m) from the ride at the site off Lichfield Street in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent at about 15:15 BST on Saturday.

The force said he suffered two broken wrists and a broken pelvis.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are due to continue investigations on Monday.

A spokesperson for the HSE confirmed it had been made aware and was liaising with the police.

