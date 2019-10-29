Restaurants 'failing to properly clean highchairs'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Restaurant highchairs were found to be significantly dirtier than tables

Parents have called for tests on restaurant furniture to be part of hygiene inspections after highchairs were found to be dirtier than tables.

Samples taken at Stoke-on-Trent restaurants by the BBC revealed bacteria on highchairs that could have been removed with "modest cleaning".

One mother said the results were "very worrying", though the bacteria found was not a health risk, experts said.

The Food Standards Agency said hygiene criteria did not cover such furniture.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dr Morris said "the most modest of cleaning" would remove the bacteria

Dr Andrew Morris, from Keele University, said some of the nine highchairs swabbed by the BBC had more than 12 times the amount of bacteria that would be expected on the day they were tested.

He labelled it "a failing in diligent cleaning".

Dr Morris said the level of bacteria found would not cause babies or children any health problems but it was a concern highchairs clearly were not being cleaned efficiently.

He raised particular concern about coli-form bacteria, commonly associated with the digestive system, which was found on the highchairs as "you would expect even the most modest of cleaning would kill them [the bacteria] off quite effectively".

Image caption Coliform bacteria, associated with the digestive system, was found on some samples

"The fact that we're still finding them implies this is not happening," he said.

"It's very worrying because of the age of the children," Stoke-on-Trent mum Jo Leighton said. "They're very vulnerable at that age."

"You wouldn't serve a meal on a dirty plate, so why make a child sit on a dirty seat?"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jo Leighton said she always wipes down highchairs herself before using them

She said, like many parents, she wiped down highchairs before using them but said: "Obviously it's what we can't see that's the problem."

"We don't really carry the right facilities to [clean them] properly," she said.

Ms Leighton said she would like to see restaurants' hygiene ratings extended to include more than the food preparation areas.

Her opinion was echoed by Dr Morris who said it would be "perhaps helpful if guidance could be given".

Image caption Although the bacteria was not harmful, the FSA said its presence suggested poor hygiene practices

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said there were currently no hygiene criteria for restaurant furniture, and while the bacteria were not "inherently dangerous, [they] can suggest poor hygiene practices which should be addressed".

Supported by Keele University, the BBC took samples once each from a highchair and a table at Burger King, KFC and McDonalds outlets, branches of Costa, Cafe Nero and Starbucks, and cafes in Morrison's, Asda, and Tesco.

Tested highchairs at all of the outlets were found to be dirtier than tables, apart from at McDonalds, where they were cleaner, and the Tesco cafe, which had the same level of bacteria.

The Hanley Burger King was found to have the most bacteria on a highchair, followed by KFC in Hanley's Festival Park.

The BBC raised its findings with the companies and Burger King said it upheld a strict cleaning routine and staff were happy to oblige if a customer believed a surface to be "sub par".

A KFC spokesperson said it "isn't great" but it had "given our teams a refresher and all our highchairs a good clean".

