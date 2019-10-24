Image copyright Katie Brown Image caption Rob Spray had gone to Sofia in Bulgaria to watch the Euro 2020 qualifiers

A football fan who died hours before England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria 10 days ago has been repatriated back to Britain.

The family of Rob Spray, 32, of Heath Hayes, Staffordshire, said they were left "heartbroken" by his death.

Local reports said Mr Spray was taken to hospital with a head injury and became aggressive.

His family said he died "in transit" with police while being taken into custody.

Mr Spray's sister, Katie Brown, said a lack of details from Bulgarian authorities had left the family in limbo.

'Heartbroken'

Her brother's body was repatriated to Heathrow Airport just before 16:00 BST on Thursday.

"We are all heartbroken by Rob's death, but relieved he's home after 10 days," Mrs Brown said.

"We still don't have any answers about what happened to him in Bulgaria. Our search to find out the truth goes on."

The family say they are aware of 10 witness statements and CCTV of Mr Spray's last movements, but they said that has not been released to Staffordshire Police.

Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior said officers were working to "clarify all the circumstances" surrounding the incident.

Staffordshire Police said the investigation into Mr Spray's death was continuing.

Mr Spray, a West Brom supporter, was honoured with applause at his side's Championship game against Barnsley at The Hawthorns on Tuesday evening.

