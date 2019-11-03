Image caption The most recent edition of Heritage England's At Risk register describes the factory as "highly vulnerable" and required "urgent" work

A grade II listed former teapot factory has been partially demolished, despite protests from campaigners.

Parts of the former Price and Kensington works in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, were reduced to rubble after surveys showed they were at risk of collapsing.

The building has been on Heritage England's At Risk register.

Campaigners have previously called on the government to step in to protect the site.

A picket line was set up outside of the building on Saturday and one campaigner said the people of Stoke-on-Trent were "losing our heritage right in front of our very eyes".

The city has a long association with the ceramics industry, with tens of thousands of people at one time employed in the sector in the city.

However, Stoke-on-Trent City Council said the derelict factory was at risk of collapse and there was a "danger to the public".

Councillor Daniel Jellyman, in charge of regeneration and heritage, said the local authority was "committed to protecting our city's heritage" and it was with "deep sadness" the decision to demolish part of the factory had been made.

He said a four-year search for a developer to regenerate the site had failed.

The work is being carried out under the 1984 Building Act and the city council said it would be "seeking to recover all reasonable costs associated with the demolition work" from the site's owner.

Newcastle Street will be closed from the canal bridge to the Trubshaw Cross roundabout until Tuesday while works continue.

