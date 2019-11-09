Image copyright Getty Images Image caption X-Sector and Dark Forest, home to the Smiler (pictured) and Rita roller coasters, are closed

A fire has broken out at Alton Towers following a fireworks display at the theme park.

The Staffordshire park said the "small fire" happened in the display area which was closed to the public.

"No staff or guests were at risk," it added.

Two areas of the park - X-Sector and Dark Forest, which are home to the Smiler and Rita roller coasters - have been closed. Alton Towers apologised "for any inconvenience".

The first of three fireworks displays to commemorate Bonfire Night was held at the site on Friday, with a third scheduled for Sunday.