Image caption The Dogs Trust said homes have been found for all the canines which were recovered

Sixty dogs have been rehomed after they were recovered from a suspected puppy farm.

The canines, which included Chihuahuas, German shepherds and a bullmastiff, were seized from an address in Cannock on 7 October.

The Dogs Trust, which took care of the animals, received 600 calls and emails from people all wanting to give them a second chance.

The public response was "amazing", rehoming manger Emma Healey said.

The raid was carried out by Staffordshire Police, Cannock Chase Council environmental health service and the Dogs Trust after the owners "declined to surrender them to the care of the council."

An investigation is "ongoing", a council spokeswoman said.

Over half of the rescued dogs were looked after in Kenilworth, while the rest were split between kennels in Shrewsbury and Merseyside.

Image caption Gemma Bentley is adopting two-year-old Chihuahua called Penelope

Gemma Bentley, who is adopting two-year-old Chihuahua Penelope, is pleased she can provide a permanent home.

"We always said that if we were to have another one we wanted to give a dog a chance at a better home," said Ms Bentley, from Walsall.

While Tracey Sims, from Coventry, is adopting four-year-old Tessa.

"Tessa is going to have the best home ever," she said. "I think it will be really nice to give an old dog a new home.

"People pick up puppies quite easily, but the older dogs don't always get that chance."

Image caption Tracey Sims, from Coventry, is adopting four-year-old Tessa

"We've had hundreds of visitors to the centre. It's been amazing," said Ms Healey from the Dogs Trust.

"We have found homes for all of the dogs and more so. Some of the dogs that were here already have found homes off the back of the appeal."

Image caption The dogs were each assessed to make sure they were suitable for certain homes

