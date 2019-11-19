Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Carl Storer visited the reservoir with friends and their children

A man who drowned while swimming in a reservoir on a day out "ignored" safety warnings, a coroner has said.

Carl Storer died after getting into difficulties at Chasewater reservoir in Burntwood, Staffordshire, on 30 June.

Cannock Coroner's Court heard the 21-year-old disappeared under the water after going in to get a friend's child.

"People just do not seem to appreciate how cold these lakes and rivers are and how dangerous they are," said assistant coroner Ian Smith.

Mr Smith recorded a conclusion of accidental death and the cause of death as drowning.

Image caption Emergency services were called to Chasewater Reservoir on 30 June

Mr Storer, from Tamworth, enjoyed a BBQ with friends and their children, aged 10 and 13, before going in to the water, the inquest heard.

Emergency services attended the scene but his body was recovered a short time later.

It was previously suggested by police that Mr Storer died while trying to save a young girl but the coroner said this was not the case.

"Carl went in the water to fetch the children out - he was not saving their lives," Mr Smith said.

"Sadly, it appears that all concerned ignored the warnings they were given around Chasewater."

Image caption Police said there were signs around the reservoir warning people not to swim in the water

Giving evidence, Det Sgt Andy Curran, from Staffordshire Police, said there were multiple signs warning of the dangers of swimming in the water.

"They would have been obvious to anybody going to the area," he added.

A tribute issued by Mr Storer's family after his death said he would be "deeply missed".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.