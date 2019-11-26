Image caption Emily said her stalker's actions led to her being diagnosed with anxiety and depression

A woman whose former partner threatened to jump from a bridge on to her car during a stalking campaign is warning others to be aware of the signs.

Emily, from Staffordshire, said she suffered a breakdown after months of persistent contact.

The man was ultimately given a restraining order, a 12-month community order and 100 hours unpaid work.

She said she hoped speaking out would save others from suffering similar trauma.

Emily, who does not want her full name published, said, after splitting with her partner of four years in July 2017, he began to show up at places he knew she would be, and bombarded her with emails, texts and voicemail messages.

She said his behaviour began to escalate, and he asked her to return all the gifts he had bought her so he could burn them.

"A few weeks later he threatened to jump off a bridge on to my car," she said.

She said his intention was so that it would be as if she had killed him, and he sent her a photo from the bridge to "hammer home that was his intention".

After Emily reported his behaviour multiple times, Staffordshire Police arrested her ex-partner, who later pleaded guilty to stalking at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in July 2018.

But Emily said his actions led to her becoming isolated and she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

She spoke out as Staffordshire Police launched an anti-stalking campaign after last year receiving 696 reports, triple the number in 2017.

"If people can report early and get convictions early and get restraining orders then hopefully no one needs to be in the position that I was in or even worse," Emily said.

