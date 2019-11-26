Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Luke Read and Shaun Brown admitted possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and violence

Two men have been sentenced for "preying" on a vulnerable disabled woman in her own home.

Shaun Brown and Luke Read broke into the house on St Ives Close in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on 29 June, police said.

The door was kicked open with such force the woman was pushed backwards in her wheelchair. She also had a fake gun held to her head.

The men pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear and violence.

Brown, 31, of Victory Terrace, Fazeley, held an imitation firearm to the woman's head while 19-year-old Read, of Caledonian, Tamworth, went into another room and ransacked a bedroom, Staffordshire Police said.

Nothing was taken during the break-in but a television was damaged, the force added.

Brown was jailed for 5 years and 7 months at Staffordshire Crown Court.

Read, who also admitted affray and damaging property, was sentenced to 28 months in a young offender institution.

Staffordshire Police said the force would continue to target "offenders who believe they can prey on houses".

"Though the vulnerable disabled woman wasn't hurt, she was left extremely shaken and frightened," Det Sgt Elise Mason said.

