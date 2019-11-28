Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Derwent Street, Cobridge, to reports a baby boy suffered a cardiac arrest

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a seven-week-old boy.

Police were called to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest by paramedics at a property in Derwent Street, Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended just before 21:00 GMT but he died in hospital a few hours later. His death is being treated as "unexplained," police said.

A 49-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are in custody.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place. Police said inquiries surrounding the circumstances of his death are continuing.

