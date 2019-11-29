Image copyright Google Image caption The ambulance service alerted police to Derwent Street, Cobridge, where a baby boy had suffered a cardiac arrest

Two people held over the death of a seven-week-old boy have been released on bail.

Staffordshire Police said the baby suffered a cardiac arrest at a property in Derwent Street, Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, at 21:00 GMT, on Tuesday.

His death hours later in hospital was being treated as "unexplained," the force said.

A 49-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.

Police said a post-mortem examination results proved inconclusive, with further tests required.

An investigation surrounding the circumstances of the boy's death continues.

