A teddy bear that was said to have been present during World War Two battles has sold at auction for £4,000.

The bear was a gift to 76-year-old Tom Matthews, of Stafford, from his father after the war.

His father, Tom Snr, received it from a Dutch woman after he was stationed in her village which had been "stripped bare" by German forces, in 1944.

Used as a pillow at the time, it was bought by a teddy bear collector from London.

Mr Matthews said his father had used the bear as a pillow when he slept in his tank during the Battle of the Bulge.

He also said the bear had crossed the Rhine, come under shell fire and was on display during an Allies' victory parade in Berlin.

Jill Gallone, from Hansons Auctioneers, said it sold for 10 times its low estimate of £400. It was bought by Kirsty Johnston from Barnet, London, who has a collection of over 1,000 bears.

"We are absolutely delighted for both the seller and the buyer. It is a wonderful result and we are delighted for all concerned," she said.

