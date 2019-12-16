Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Keeley Bunker was reported missing during the evening of 19 September

A man accused of murdering a young woman whose body was found in woodland has also been charged with her rape.

The body of 20-year-old Keeley Bunker was discovered in a pond in woodland in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on 19 September.

Wesley Streete, 19, of no fixed address, appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday and denied murder and rape.

He was remanded in custody to face a trial likely to take place in July.

Ms Bunker was pronounced dead at about 21:00 BST after paramedics were called to the scene near Roman Way.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wesley Streete is accused of murdering and raping Keeley Bunker

Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC told the court Mr Streete, who was charged with murder in September, has now also been charged with raping Ms Bunker.

Judge Michael Chambers QC, the Recorder of Stafford, told Mr Streete: "Your case is being adjourned further as I have heard it's no longer possible to try this matter in March.

"The likelihood is it will be tried on July 13th but that still needs to be confirmed."

