Image copyright Other Image caption The collision happened at the junction between Pye Green Road and Saint Aidan's Road in Cannock

A man has been arrested after a woman driving a mobility scooter was killed in a hit-and-run in Cannock.

The 62-year-old died at the scene of the collision at the junction between Pye Green Road and Saint Aidan's Road at about 18:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man from Cannock was arrested by Staffordshire Police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Paul Cooke, from Staffordshire Police, said: "Detectives are still investigating this incident and I would ask that anyone who may have witnessed it or who was driving in the area at that time with a dashcam to please come forward.

"We are continuing to support the woman's family and it is important that we establish the circumstances that led up to her death."

