Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sharon Jenkins was on her way to visit family when she was hit on New Year's Eve

Tributes have been paid to a great-grandmother who died after her mobility scooter was struck in a hit-and-run crash.

Sharon Jenkins, 62, died at the scene of the collision in Cannock, Staffordshire, at about 18:30 GMT on New Year's Eve.

She was described as being the "heart" of her family and a "beloved friend".

A man held in connection with the death has been released under investigation, Staffordshire Police said.

Mother-of-four Mrs Jenkins had been on her way to visit family and welcome the new year when the crash happened at the junction between Pye Green Road and Saint Aidan's Road.

Her son Steven, 41, said: "She had a personality, a smile and a laugh that was infectious.

"She didn't take life too seriously, and had a kind heart."

He added his mother, who often took in stray and sick animals, was "leaving behind so many people and far too soon".

Image copyright Other Image caption The collision happened at the junction between Pye Green Road and Saint Aidan's Road in Cannock

A fundraising page has raised over £1,400 towards the cost of her funeral.

Katie Davies, who set up the page, said: "As well as being the heart of our family, she was a beloved friend to so many people too.

"What was meant to be a night of celebration for people everywhere, became a night of horror for our family."

Any left over money will be donated to an animal rescue charity and the Midlands Air Ambulance.

A 27-year-old man, from Cannock, was arrested at 02:45 on New Year's Day on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was released under investigation on Thursday while inquiries continue.

