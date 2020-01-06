Car driver killed in Lichfield HGV crash named
- 6 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorist who died when his car crashed into an HGV in a lay-by has been named by police.
Callan Neal, 21, from Walsall, was driving a white Renault Clio on the eastbound A5 Wall Bypass near to Wall Island, Lichfield, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.
Specialist officers are supporting his family.
Staffordshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.