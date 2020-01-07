Image copyright Google Image caption The man was last seen fishing on the River Dove

A major search has been launched for a man in his 70s who was last seen fishing in Staffordshire.

Police were alerted at 14:00 GMT that Roger Wheats had gone missing, after he was seen near to Ellastone Bridge on the River Dove in Ellastone.

He was wearing a brown Barbour jacket, dark trousers and boots.

Staffordshire Police said: "Thorough and co-ordinated searches have taken place in the area this afternoon and a police cordon is in place."

Officers are in contact with Mr Wheats' family and they will be kept updated, the force added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the force urgently on 101.

