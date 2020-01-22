Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were arrested at the scene, Staffordshire Police said

A police officer was hurt when a vehicle failed to stop and collided with four cars in Staffordshire.

The white BMW was on Ludgate in Tamworth on Tuesday afternoon when officers attempted to stop it.

The car was then in collision with with a red Vauxhall Corsa, a white VW Golf and two police cars, police said.

The male Staffordshire Police officer was taken to hospital with head and neck injuries. Two men from Birmingham were arrested at the scene.

A 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He remains in custody.

A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries, the force added.

