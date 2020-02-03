Stoke & Staffordshire

Murder arrest after man's body found in Stoke-on-Trent

  • 3 February 2020
Maud Street, Fenton Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to Maud Street, Fenton, at about 12:00 GMT on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police said they were called to an address in Maud Street, Fenton at about 12:00 GMT on Sunday, where the body was discovered.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The arrested 48-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, remains in custody for questioning.

The address was cordoned off while a forensic examination was carried out.

