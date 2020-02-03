Murder arrest after man's body found in Stoke-on-Trent
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 56-year-old man was found in Stoke-on-Trent.
Staffordshire Police said they were called to an address in Maud Street, Fenton at about 12:00 GMT on Sunday, where the body was discovered.
The death is being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.
The arrested 48-year-old man, from Stoke-on-Trent, remains in custody for questioning.
The address was cordoned off while a forensic examination was carried out.
