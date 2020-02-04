Fenton murder probe names dead man as Mark Timmis
A police murder inquiry has named a 56-year-old man found dead at his home at the weekend.
The Staffordshire force said officers were called to Maud Street in Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 12:00 GMT on Sunday, where the body of Mark Timmis was discovered.
A 48-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
A post-mortem examination is due.
