Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services closed the junction of Mynors Street and Eaton Street to make the area safe

The sudden death of a woman in Stoke-on-Trent may have involved hazardous materials, police say.

The body of the woman was found at an address in Eaton Street, Northwood, at 17:45 GMT on Friday.

Staffordshire Police cordoned off the road while some residents in neighbouring properties were evacuated as "a precautionary measure".

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and a post-mortem will take place," police said.

Five emergency workers were taken to hospital to be checked for possible effects after exposure to the "suspected materials".

