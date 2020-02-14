Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Allan Rafferty, 70, was badly concussed and could not remember the crash

The son of a 70-year-old man injured in a hit-and-run has shared footage of the crash in a bid to catch the driver responsible.

Allan Rafferty was struck on Brownley Road near Community Drive in Smallthorne, Stoke-on-Trent, on 16 January.

He suffered a fractured thumb, bruising and concussion, his son Peter Shufflebotham said.

Footage of the crash was caught on a nearby shop's CCTV camera.

Mr Rafferty, a grandfather and former window cleaner, was returning home at about 22:20 GMT when he was struck.

A neighbour came to help him and when he woke up in Royal Stoke University Hospital he had no recollection of what had happened, his son said.

Muhammad Riaz, who owns the nearby shop, later found the CCTV images of the crash, which he described as "really shocking".

"Whoever did this was driving at at least 40mph on the road," Mr Shufflebotham said.

"How can they be left to get away with it?"

"I could have been burying my dad, he was hit that hard."

Staffordshire Police, which also shared the footage on social media, said it believed the vehicle involved was a silver Vauxhall and has asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.