Two men have been burned at a steel foundry in Staffordshire, leaving one man in a critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to Goodwin Steel Castings Ltd on Ivy House Road in Hanley at about 01:00 GMT.

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Staffordshire Police said and an ambulance crew treated the second worker at the scene for minor injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The seriously injured man received advanced trauma care before being taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where he remains in a critical condition.

Bernard Goodwin, managing director of the firm, said: "Everyone at Goodwin Steel Castings has been deeply shocked by the incident at our foundry site in the early hours of this morning.

"Our thoughts are with the employee involved together with his friends and family at this difficult time.

"We will continue to support investigations into this very distressing incident."

