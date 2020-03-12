Image copyright NCA Image caption The NCA said it had been working with the Republic of Ireland police service

A man has been charged with importing guns and drugs following a long-running National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Irish national Thomas Kavanagh, 52, of Sutton Road in Mile Oak, Tamworth, was arrested in January.

He has been charged with conspiring to import Class A and B drugs and firearms from 2015 to 2017. He also faces a charge of money laundering.

The NCA said it had been working with the Republic of Ireland police service.

A warrant was executed earlier at Mr Kavanagh's address in Tamworth as part of a parallel financial investigation.

Two others have previously been charged with drugs, weapons and money laundering offences in connection with the same investigation.

Mr Kavanagh is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on 19 March.

