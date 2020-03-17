Image copyright Google Image caption The school is closing due to staff shortages

A secondary school is closing due "extensive staff shortages" during the coronavirus outbreak.

From Wednesday staff at Alleyne's Academy in Stone, Staffordshire, will be working from home, "subject to them remaining well enough to do so", the school's head teacher said.

Karen Lockett said she was "deeply saddened" to have "to take this course of action".

She said they will "do everything we can to support our students".

"I understand that students and parents will be very concerned, particularly those due to take exams this summer," Ms Lockett said.

"We will endeavour to put work for students on the school shared area that can be accessed through the school website."

At the moment, the government is advising schools to stay open.

However, it "may be necessary" to close them in the future, according to the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

