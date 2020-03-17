Woman, 88, attacked in distraction burglary dies

Image copyright Google Image caption Josephine Kaye was assaulted when she answered the door at her home on Harrington Drive

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 88-year-old woman in a violent distraction burglary

Josephine Kaye was attacked as she answered the door at her home in Harrington Drive, Parkhall, Stoke-on-Trent, on 27 February.

Staffordshire Police said she was threatened with a screwdriver before thousands of pounds in cash was taken.

Mrs Kaye died in hospital on Tuesday, the force said. A 52-year-old man and a woman in her 60s remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Dan Ison said: "Our thoughts are very much with Mrs Kaye's family.

"What was initially a burglary has now sadly become an investigation into her death."

A 27-year-old man from Leicestershire, arrested previously on suspicion of robbery and other offences, remains in custody.

