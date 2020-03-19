Coronavirus: Alton Towers Resort postpones opening
Alton Towers Resort is postponing the opening of its park and closing its hotels and offices, due to coronavirus.
In a statement, the theme park said it had taken the "very difficult decision" as a precautionary measure.
The park had been due to open at the weekend, but said "it was the right thing to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and guests".
On Wednesday, fellow Staffordshire theme park Drayton Manor said it would also be closing.
As recently as Wednesday, Alton Towers had said it would be open, but with changes made to "ensure guests remain safe", including asking guests with symptoms to stay away and closing some rides.
- EASY STEPS: How to keep safe
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- GETTING READY: How prepared is the UK?
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- TRAVEL PLANS: What are your rights?
- PUBLIC TRANSPORT: What's the risk?
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.