Murder inquiry launched after woman's body found

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman was found at a property.

The woman, aged 70, was found at the address on Tunstall Road in Knypersley, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday evening, after police forced entry.

Her death is being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Forensic and door-to-door inquiries are taking place and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.