Firefighters said at the time "quite a lot of the building" had been involved in the blaze

A man who started a fire at a mental health unit has been made subject to an indefinite hospital order.

Zoltan Rozsa, 44, of no fixed address, was accused of starting the blaze at the George Bryan Centre in Tamworth on 11 February 2019.

He was sentenced under the Mental Health Act at Stafford Crown Court on 16 March, having been found not fit to enter a plea to the charge of arson.

A trial of facts at the same court had found Mr Rozsa did start the fire.

Det Con Gareth Morris of Staffordshire Police said: "[His] actions resulted in extensive damage to the west wing of the centre, putting lives at risk.

"Thankfully, there were no fatalities and all occupants and staff were evacuated from the centre and transferred to other local medical centres."

